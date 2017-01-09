Pangulong Duterte pinuri ang pananampalataya ng milyong-milyong deboto ng Nazareno

PINURI ni Pangulong Duterte ang milyong-milyong deboto ng Itim Na Nazareno matapos makiisa ang presidente sa taunang pagdiriwang.

“Good fortunes are usually borne out of hard work and perseverance. Prayers are likely answered because we do not give up or get tired from asking God for the fulfillment of our heart’s desires,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang mensahe para sa Translacion.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na kakaiba ang ipinapakitang pananampalataya ng milyong-milyong deboto ng Itim Na Nazareno.

“We are neither exhausted by praying constantly nor do we ever falter in expressing our religious fervor. Despite the passage of time, we relentlessly fight against injustice and lies; abuse of power; and the corruption that eats up the soul,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Sinabi pa ni Duterte na kinikilala nita ang malalim na pananampalataya ng mga Pinoy sa Itim Na Nazareno.

“My administration has deep empathy for the core of faith that pushes the masses of Filipinos to resort to sacrifice every single day, while still finding a piece of themselves to honor God—whose image we recognize in the man of Nazarene, who carried his cross to redeem the rest of humankind,” sabi pa ni Duterte.