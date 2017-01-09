Deboto hindi natinag sa terror threat

Hindi nasindak ang mga deboto ng Itim na Nazareno sa banta ng pag-atake ng terorista sa pista kahapon.

Dumagsa ang milyun-milyong tao na gabi pa lamang ng Linggo ay nagtungo na sa Quirino Grandstand para sa isasagawang misa kinabukasan.

Bilang bahagi ng paghahanda, pinatay naman ang cellphone signal sa lugar at sa daraanan ng traslacion.

Sa isinagawang Midnight Mass, sinabi ni Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle na dapat ay magmahalan at iwasan ang pagkakabuklod-buklod ng mga Pilipino.

“This is one aspect of love that we need to be united. Divisiveness is a fruit of prejudice. ‘They’re wrong, I’m right. You’re dirty, I’m clean. We’re different,” ani Tagle. “Your mind is crooked, I have a clear mind. We’re different.’ And if that continues, we will not attain unity because we don’t have the ability to say, ‘we are not different from one another.”

Ang tema ng pagdiriwang ngayong taon ay Pag-ibig ang buklod ng ganap na pagkakaisa.

“If someone is tempted, let us not judge him as if we are sinless. We tend to separate ourselves instead of remembering that we too are tempted. If he is tempted to sin, we should unite and help one another to fight temptation.”

Bago ang inaabangang Traslacion, nagmisa ang parish priest ng Minor Basilica of Black Nazarene na si Fr. Hernando Coronel.

Alas-7 ng umaga itinakda ang pag-usad ng Traslacion pero alas-5:30 ng umaga pa lamang ay umandar na ito.

Nang umusad na ang andas ay naiwan naman sa Quirino Grandstand ang kalat na iniwan ng mga deboto. Agad namang itong nilinis.

Habang ang iba ay nakasunod marami rin ang nag-abang na lamang sa daraanan ng Itim na Nazareno.

Marami sa mga sumama ay nakapaa kaya karaniwan na sugat sa paa ang ipinapagamot sa mga medical team sa lugar. Mayroon ding mga natusok ng barbecue stick at naapakan.

Isa ang naipit ang paa sa pagitan ng andas at ng gutter ng kalsada kaya napinsala ang mga daliri nito.

Marami rin ang mga nawalan ng malay-tao at tumaas ang presyon. May mga bata na nawala matapos na makabitaw sa kanilang mga kasama.

Ang ilang deboto na hindi na sumama sa traslacion ay nag-abang na lamang sa Quiapo church. Dahil sa dami ng nag-aabang ay maagang napuno ang simbahan at marami ang tumayo na lamang sa paligid nito.