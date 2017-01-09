Bagyong ‘Auring’ nalusaw

Humina ang bagyong Auring matapos ang itong pumasok sa kalupaan ng Bohol kahapon ng umaga.

Ayon sa advisory ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration bago magtanghali ang bagyo ay isa na lamang Low Pressure Area.

Inalis na nila ang tropical cyclone warning signal na inilabas nito sa ilang lugar na daraanan ng bagyo kahapon ng 8 ng umaga.

Humina ang bagyo matapos itong apat na beses na mag-land fall. Patuloy naman itong magdadala ng pag-ulan.

“This low pressure area is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Bicol Region and Samar provinces. Residents of these areas are alerted against possible flashfloods and landslides. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over CALABARZON and over the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.”

Binabalaan din ang mga mangingisda na mayroong maliit na bangka na magiging masungit ang dagat.

