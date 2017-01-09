January 9, 2017 Monday

Baptism of the Lord

Reading: Isaiah 42:1-4. 6-7 Second Reading: Acts 10:34-38

Gospel: Mt. 3:13-17

Jesus came from Galilee to John at the Jordan to be baptized by him. John tried to prevent him, saying, “I need to be baptized by you, and yet you are coming to me?” Jesus said to him in reply, “Allow it now, for thus it is fitting for us to fulfill all righteousness.” Then he allowed him. After Jesus was baptized, he came up from the water and behold, the heavens were opened for him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and coming upon him. And a voice came from the heavens, saying, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.”

DAiGITAL EXPERIENCE

Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience

Baptism cleanses mortals of original sin and permeates them with divine light. Christ did not need any of these yet he had himself baptized to stamp baptism with the seal of divine approval, emphasizing its importance to the disciple’s life in the Spirit.

When I baptize babies I emphasize the inner beauty of the child by telling parents and godparents that babies are like blank checks entrusted to us by the Lord. As angelic babies after baptism they are God’s gift to us; what they shall later be is our gift to the Lord. The role of the sponsors cannot be taken lightly. Their role is to see to it that the baptized mature into responsible disciples. Sadly, many sponsors are chosen on the basis of influence and financial capacity.

Baptism in Tagalog is ‘binyag’, a combination of ‘binigyan’ (endowed with) and ‘liwanag’ (light). For the Tagalogs, a person is given light at baptism – a light that is not enjoyed by those living in sin because they prefer darkness to light. The light that we receive at baptism is Christ himself who is the light of the world.

When I baptize babies I emphasize the importance of the light by asking parents to bring a huge candle, similar to those we bring for the priest to bless each time we are taken in by prophets of doom announcing three days of darkness. The candle accompanies the baby as he grows up. It is lighted in a special prayer session at each birthday. As the child grows up, his candle diminishes in length. This has rich catechetical significance. Like the candle the child should be consumed by radiating light to others. His existence then assumes deeper meaning.

As baptized, we all have been cleansed of original sin and have been permeated by the light of Christ. May this inner beauty radiate with the light of Christ in everything that we do as we strive to live out our baptismal promises. Let’s celebrate today’s Feast of the Lord’s Baptism by renewing or baptismal promises. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

