Tumbok Karera Tips, January 09, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (8) Super Spicy; TUMBOK – (9) Princess Tin; LONGSHOT – (5) Bungangera

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Blue Berry; TUMBOK – (5) Apple Du Zap; LONGSHOT – (3) Spartan

Race 3 : PATOK – (10) Isa Pa Isa Pa; TUMBOK – (3) Real Value; LONGSHOT – (1) Hard Work Classic

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Captain Of The Sea; TUMBOK – (3) Gio Conti; LONGSHOT – (8) Purging Line

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Stand In Awe; TUMBOK – (4) Diva’s Champion; LONGSHOT – (5) Total Defiance

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Tall Volcano; TUMBOK – (3) Charm Offensive; LONGSHOT – (6) Razzle Dazzle

Race 7 : PATOK – (4) Luneta Park; TUMBOK – (8) Balicasag; LONGSHOT – (13) Artikulo Uno

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Indianpana; TUMBOK – (2) Top Secret; LONGSHOT – (1) Right As Rain

