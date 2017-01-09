Ara Mina galit na galit, nag-resign na sa teleserye ng GMA

NOW it can be told. Naimbiyerna pala si Ara Mina sa pambabastos na ginawa sa kanya ng production ng Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa ng GMA.

“More than 2 decades na ako sa industriyang ito, sobrang dami ko nang nakatrabaho at nagawang trabaho.

“Kahit mahirap na trabaho, di ko ugaling magreklamo kasi I’m a very patient person and hindi rin ako overly sensitive. I’m very open-minded and understanding.

“Just recently, na-experience ko ang siguro pinaka-disappointing na pangyayari sa career ko. I have never felt slighted and devalued like how I am feeling right now.

“And it’s because of this one show that I committed myself to. Na akala ko mabibigyan ng halaga yung commitment ko and my value as an actress, which I believe is not so much for me to ask.

“Inintindi ko ang delays, I honored my contract and commitment kahit na ang dami kong offers since October of last year. Kasi may word of honor naman ako. Pero ganito pala ang isusukli sa ‘kin.

“Now, I want out. I won’t tolerate this. Not because mataas ang tingin ko sa sarili ko. But, I know my worth. And for me to be able to work well, kailangan maipakita kong may respeto naman ako sa sarili ko bilang artista.

“Yes, I need to work. I am a single mother. But, I cannot allow them to devalue me any further. There are surely better people to work with. Therefore, I quit!”

‘Yan ang mahabang hanash ni Ara sa social media. Any comment from GMA?

Anyway, ayaw nang idetalye pa ni Ara ang pambabastos na ginawa sa kanya ng show na pinagbibidahan ng starlets na sina LJ Reyes at Julie Anne San Jose.