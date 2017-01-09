True ba, Sef Cadayona naunahan na si Alden kay Yaya Dub?

ONE Twitter handler @Icanseeyou, revealed how the Maine Mendoza-Sef Cada-yona rumor started.
“Alam na alam ni Sef Cadayona paano huhulihin loob ni @mainedcm. Nung nalaman nga lang pareho sila Coldplay fan kilig na kilig na ang loka.
“Madali yata napasakay nitong si Sef Cadayona si @mainedcm eh, kaya nakuha agad. Alam ang kiliti ni girl. Hahahaha! Funnywalain kay bansot.”
Those were his revelations.
“Mahiya ka @mainedcm. Dati botong boto sayo tong kapatid ni Alden, dahil sa hindi mo mapigil kati mo kay Sef Cadayona ayan na.”
Sagutan nang tweets Description: indirect pa more, uma-ALDUB? Hahahaha!!!!! @mainedcm @sefcadayona November pa lang naghaharutan na pala kayo.”
‘Yan ang dagdag na pasabog ng nasabing Twitter handler.
True kaya ang Maine-Sef romantic something?
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94