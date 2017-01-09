True ba, Sef Cadayona naunahan na si Alden kay Yaya Dub? By Alex Brosas Bandera

ONE Twitter handler @Icanseeyou, revealed how the Maine Mendoza-Sef Cada-yona rumor started. “Alam na alam ni Sef Cadayona paano huhulihin loob ni @mainedcm. Nung nalaman nga lang pareho sila Coldplay fan kilig na kilig na ang loka. “Madali yata napasakay nitong si Sef Cadayona si @mainedcm eh, kaya nakuha agad. Alam ang kiliti ni girl. Hahahaha! Funnywalain kay bansot.” Those were his revelations. “Mahiya ka @mainedcm. Dati botong boto sayo tong kapatid ni Alden, dahil sa hindi mo mapigil kati mo kay Sef Cadayona ayan na.”

Sagutan nang tweets Description: indirect pa more, uma-ALDUB? Hahahaha!!!!! @mainedcm @sefcadayona November pa lang naghaharutan na pala kayo.” ‘Yan ang dagdag na pasabog ng nasabing Twitter handler. True kaya ang Maine-Sef romantic something?

