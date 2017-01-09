Kapatid ni Maine nakiusap sa AlDub fans: Babae po siya, bigyan n’yo ng respeto! By Alex Brosas Bandera Muntik nang mahipuan sa barangay, puro pasa ang braso

NAG-REACT ang kapatid ni Maine Mendoza na si Nicolette Ann Mendoza sa nangyaring pambabastos sa ka-loveteam ni Alden Richards recently. Muntik na kasing mahipuan si Maine habang nasa kalye. “Sa lahat ng Aldub Fans diyan bigyan niyo po ng respeto ang kapatid ko, babae po siya at yung mas masama pa dun ulit nangyari sa kanya yun alam ko gustong gusto niyo siyang makita sa personal pero limitahan rin natin ang pagkasabik. “Sa totoo lang po pag uuwi si Maine may mga mark ng kurot sa braso niya nakakawalang respeto po yan pls sana wag kayo ganyan idolo niyo idolo ko rin dapat ilagay lng natin sa tama..#RespectMaine.”

‘Yan ang hanash ni Nicolette sa Twitter. “Dapat i-anticipate na niya yan. Hindi naman mahihipuan kapatid mo kung okay maggagalaw,” reacted one guy. “Si A may mga kurot at minsan kalmot din. Pero di naman nagrereklamo. Part ng showbiz career yan. Pati yan irereklamo. #StopNaSaShowbizMaine,” say ni cutenessAvie. “Kung nagrereklamo sila about diyan patigilin na nila sa pag aartista kapatid nila. Total MAYAMAN naman sila, lagyan ng 20 na bodyguards,” dagdag pa niya. “Part of the job. Eh, ‘phenomenal star’ kapatid nya kaya pinagkakaguluhan. Da-pat paligiran ng bodyguards para hindi malapitan at masaling,” say ng isang fan. “Hahahahaha patulong sila kay Bato. Palagay sila ng 20 na pulis para kay Maine. Total kalevel daw ng Ayala ang pamilya Mendoza,” pang-aasar pa ni cutenessAvie.

