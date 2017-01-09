Tropa nina Alden, Kristoffer at Derrick pambuena mano ng ‘People Vs The Stars’

SIGURADONG may bago na namang tututukan ang mga Pinoy na mahihilig sa game show na may kakaibang twist, tulad na favorite namin noon na Celebrity Bluff.

Ang tinutukoy namin ay ang bagong show ng mag-asawang Iya Villania at Drew Arellano na People Vs. The Stars na nasubukan namin mismo nang mapili kaming maglaro during its grand presscon. In fairness, nakakakaba at nakakalito ang mga tanong ha! Ha-hahaha!

Ayon kina Iya at Drew, nagpapasalamat sila sa GMA 7 dahil binigyan sila ng network ng chance na magkasama sa isang programa na bagay na bagay sa kanilang mga personalidad.

“At least, hindi ko lang siya sa bahay makakasama, pati sa trabaho. Also because the concept of the show, ang galing, e. All the more that we’re gonna have so much fun working together,” chika ni Iya.

Dagdag pa ng TV host, wala ring sapawan na mangyayari sa show nila dahil kung ano sila sa bahay nila, ganu’n din daw ang mapapanood ng mga tao sa People Vs. The Stars.

“Natural lang ang mga ganap. Hindi naman kami nagsasapawan. I guess, whether or not you’re husband and wife, I think it’s really something you need to learn to do to be a good host or to be a good co-host, to learn to complement each other,” sey pa ni Iya.

Sabi naman ni Drew about the show, “It’s simple, but also very entertaining. When we were shooting, the show we were having fun. There’s a big chance that this show will fly.”

Hirit pa ni Iya, “Puro tawa lang kami rito! Kasi nga minsan pati kami apektado sa mga tanong at sagot. Basta happy lang siya. Nakaka-good vibes!”

Paliwang niya, trabaho lang nila ni Drew na mag-facilitate dahil tiyak silang mag-e-enjoy ang mga guest.

Paliwanag ni Drew sa mechanics ng laro, may mga piling kategorya na para sa mga maglalarong artista at susubukan nilang hindi magkamali sa nakakaaliw at nakakalitong mga tanong.

“If the stars fail to answer any of the questions correctly, the question’s cash value will be given to the televiewers by answering the People Question of the Week though text,” esplika pa ni Drew.

Celebrity players can win as much as P200,000 sa bawat episode ng People Vs. The Stars.

Para sa pilot episode ang barkada nina Alden Richards, Kristoffer Martin at Derrick Monasterio ang maglalaro versus the peope.

“Maganda na barkada pala sila. We didn’t know that. So yung chemistry nila on and off cam, talagang laugh trip sila. Natural! So it was a super fun pilot episode,” sey pa ni Drew.

Hirit naman ni Iya , “Actually, hindi na namin kailangan mag-punchline kasi lahat ng punchline nanggagaling na sa kanila. Si Kristoffer, sobrang kulit. Sa barkada nila, kung may clown si Kristoffer yun!”

Mapapanood ang People Vs. The Stars every Sunday simula sa Jan. 15, 5 p.m. sa GMA 7.