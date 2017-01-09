Litrato, video nina Daniel at Kathryn na sweet na sweet sa Bora kalat na By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MABILIS na kumalat sa social media ang sweet photos ng rumored couple na sina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo na kuha raw nang magbakasyon ang dalawa sa Boracay. Kitang-kita rin sa isang video na napanood namin kung gaano ka-sweet ang dalawa habang magka-holding hands sa Bora. May kuha rin sila na nakayakap nang mahigpit si DJ kay Kath na talagang ikinakilig ng kanilang fans. Ito naman ang caption sa isa pang photo na nakita namin mula sa Instagram ng isang KathNiel fan, “Mga bes!! Tignan niyo ang mag-asawa!! Ang sexy at ang hot ni Kath at Dj!!! Gosh!!!”

