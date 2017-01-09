Direktor ng ‘Oro’ nagmatigas, pinairal ang kayabangan By Ambet Nabus Bandera

HALA, gaano naman kaya katotoo ang tsismis na imbes daw na maging humble pa itong direktor ng “Oro” na si Alvin Yapan sa ipinataw na parusa sa kanila ng MTRCB ay pinanindigan pa rin nito ang kanyang kayabangan? Kung nagpakumbaba na ang producer nila at nag-sorry na sa lahat ng na-offend nila sa ginawang pagkatay ng aso sa “Oro”, nagmamatigas pa raw ang nasabing direktor. Matagal na naming nababalitaan ang masyadong mataas na ti-ngin ni Alvin sa kanyang kaalaman sa filmmaking at ilan pang isyu sa showbiz, pero kung totoo na parang wala man lang epekto dito ang parusa ng MMFF eh, kakaibang direktor nga siya. Pero bigla kaming nababawan sa tsismis na diumano’y kaya sila binawian ng FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence ay dahil ni hindi man lang daw ini-acknowledge ng producer ang mga sangkot dito, at yung isyu sa protesta ng PAWS o mga indibidwal na tumutol sa pagpatay ng aso ay alibi na lang. Sobra naman yatang kabobohan ang ganitong tsismis! No wonder, bago pa magsimula ang shooting ng “Oro” ay nabalot na agad ito ng sari-saring kontrobersya. Kaya ang ending, nganga!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.