Coco tuloy ang pagiging deboto ng Nazareno, nagdarasal sa Quiapo bago umuwi By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

HANGGANG ngayon ay nananatili pa ring deboto ng Poong Nazareno si Coco Martin. “Sobrang importante po sa akin ang Quiapo hanggang ngayon. Nagdarasal ako lagi sa Quiapo, humihingi lang ako ng trabaho kahit ano kasi that time hindi pa ako artista e, kahit ano lang basta regular,” sabi ni Coco sa panayam ng ABS-CBN. “Sinasabi ko nga lagi sa sarili ko anong karapatan ko magreklamo, dati hinihigi ko lang magkatrabaho ng kahit ano basta regular ngayon ibinigay na sa akin kaya hinding-hindi ako magrereklamo kasi blessing yun. Kaya wala akong ginawa kundi ang i-appreciate siya at i-share,” pahayag pa ng Teleserye King. Nakakapunta pa rin daw siya sa Quiapo kahit grabe ang schedule niya, “Kadalasan after ng taping nakakadaan ako bago umuwi kasi kailangan ko humingi ng guidance at gabay. Kasi simula nang dumating ako sa ABS-CBN, diretso lahat ng trabaho hanggang ngayon, mainit ang pagtanggap sa atin sa TV at pelikula kaya hindi ko inakala lahat ng ito.”

