Fans ni Jed Madela may karapatang magalit kay Mega

IN A way, supporters of topnotch singer Jed Madela could not be faulted kung pinuputakti man nila ng pamba-bash si Sharon Cuneta for inadvertently/unintentionally addressing him as “Jedda” on social media.
Paraan nila ‘yon ng suporta at loyalty to a revered fan, therefore, a simple case of misspelling is already a crime para sa kanila.
May kasabihan, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder” kung paanong malice is in the ear of the hearer.
Simply put, nalagyan lang ng malisya ng ilan ang ‘di sinasadyang pagkakatawag ni Sharon ng ganu’n kay Jed when, in fact, she didn’t mean any harm at all.
Just for kicks lang. Ma-rattle siguro si Jed if na-omit ang letrang “M” sa kanyang apelyido turning it into “Adela,” ‘di ba?
Sinuman marahil ang tumawag ng ganito sa mahusay at world class na singer would have a hard time proving to the whole world he (the name caller) simply committed an honest mistake.
