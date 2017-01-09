MMFF execom walang pinagkaiba sa sistema ni Duterte

PAGBABAGO ang isinisigaw ng ibang hanay ng mga manggagawang Pilipino noong isang taon partikular na ang uri ng mga pelikulang dapat iangat ang antas at kalidad.

Sa pagbabagong radikal ang pangunahing layunin ng administrasyong Duterte. And if it were the umbrella thrust ay isa lang ang landscape ng local cinema sa mga nasa ilalim nito which needs to be made over and overhauled.

Pero tila hindi rin maikakaila that in the process of achieving the thrust ay naging characteristic na ang salitang “bawi.”

This column makes an attempt at marrying both the Duterte leadership and the local cinema as it endeavors to be sa aspeto ng bawi o bawian.

Belated as it obviously is ay nagkaroon ng bawian sa karangalang iginawad sa pelikulang “Oro” nitong nakaraang MMFF. The FPJ Memorial Award was withdrawn from the film for reasons already known to the public.

Totoo nga ang kasabihang “Not all the glitters is ORO.” From the shining moments it basked in on the night of the awards ay siya namang pagkulimlim ng kapaligiran ng mga taga-produksiyon nito.

Hindi nalalayo ang scenario sa mga isyu ng lipunan. Here comes President Digong Duterte dropping a statement today only to take it back the next day. Kesyo nagbibiro lang daw siya.

The most recent ay ang inaasahan na sanang dagdag-pensiyon ng ating mga retirees sa SSS. Kung sa panahon ni P-Noy ay walang nagawa ang pagsusumamo ng ating mga kababayan who even rallied in front of the SSS Bldg para sa dagdag-pension, Duterte’s promise came as a beacon of hope for the hopeless, of a secure tomorrow para sa mga matatandang hindi tiyak ang kanilang kinabukasan in the sunset of their lives.

Pero ano ang ulat kinabukasan? Kagyat na binawi ng Pangulo ang binitiwang pangako, hindi raw kakayanin ng pondo. Next thing was, he apologized to his predecessor, may punto raw pala si P-Noy.

Cases of verbal withdrawal were documented mula nang maupong Pangulo si Digong, even with the other issues of national importance.

Back to the MMFF na sumisigaw rin ng pagbabago but only to be given the dose of its own medicine.

Sino ba naman ang hindi gusto ng pagbabago, and we mean change for the better?

But who wants an institution which has a mind that changes every so often? PAGBABAGO ang kailangan, hindi utak na PABAGU-BAGO.

These words are poles apart.