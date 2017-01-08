Liza inokray ng teacher; tinalakan dahil sa regalong bag ni Enrique

LIZA Soberano was kinda emotional when she posted a photo of herself while clutching a bag na pinaghirapang hanapin at bilhin ni Enrique Gil.

“Posting this picture to thank a special someone. I literally cried when opening a huge package which was supposedly my ‘birthday gift’. I’ve been wanting to buy this bag forever but its nearly impossible to find one with the specifications I wanted, but this man conquered the impossible and got it for me.

“Thank you for making me the happiest and thank you for making my dreams come true @enriquegil17,” caption ni Liza sa photo.

One teacher reacted and said, “Crying over a bag…wow…as a teacher I hope young gens would value more things that cant be bought. Hope we have good role models for the youth. Fame is a responsibility too.”

“I wasn’t crying over the bag. I was crying over the effort put into getting that bag. Ive always admired this specific brand but would never in years be able to afford it, given the fact that I am the breadwinner in my family and I prioritize my ‘needs’ instead of ‘wants’.

“I would never expect or ask anybody to get me anything that costs this much. Therefore I cried because I sincerely felt the love and effort put into getting me this bag. Im not saying that im the perfect role model but I am not as shallow as people think I am,” explained Liza.

Siyempre pa’y na-bash ang teacher ng fans ni Liza.

“As if ‘yung teacher wala syang isang gamit na may sentimental value. Very judgmental pa ni teacher. Di ka rin model teacher.”

“Nakakaloka nga. teacher pa man din. Ako nga pamaypay lang iniyakan ko pa nung nawala dahil bigay sakin ng nanay ko.”

“Teacher, dun ka umupo sa row 4 tabi ng trashbin. Hahaha. kalurkey!”

Yan ang say ng mga basher sa teacher. May isa pa ngang fan ni Kathryn Bernardo na kumampi kay Liza at nagsabing nakaka-offend ang message ng teacher. Pinayuhan pa nito ang guro na mag-sorry kay Liza.

One fan opined that Liza, “Actually handled it with so much class. Only those who are at the lowest of the evolutionary scale would say something negative about how she responded.”

“Folks nagpasalamat na yung teacher kay Liza sa pagsagot sa comment. And Liza gained the teacher’s respect and admiration, so dead issue na,” say ng isang fan para matapos na ang issue.