Barbie, Addy patalbugan sa pagiging hyper

SWAK sa kadaldalan ni Barbie Forteza ang isa sa leading men niya sa GMA primetime series Meant To Be na si Addy Raj. Sobrang hyper kasi ng GMA Teen Queen kaya naman tuwing taping ay alive na alive siya hanggang madaling-araw!

Sa apat na leading men ni Barbie, si Addy para sa kanya ang talkative sa lahat lalo na sa set. Eh, wala pang masyadong kaibigan ang Indian young actor sa Pilipinas kaya naman sa leading lady niya siya close ngayon.

“Pinakamadaldal si Addy kasi kahit sa set, siya ‘yung kumakausap (sa akin) out of everyone. Kasi siya ‘yung laging gising. Siya ‘yung akala ko ako ang pinaka-hyper, pero medyo mapapantayan na niya ‘yung pagka-hyper ko. Saka palatawa siya. Saka funny siyang guy,” pahayag ni Barbie sa press launch ng series.

Tanging si Addy lang daw sa kanyang kapareha ang nagti-text pa sa kanya nang madaling-araw, huh!

Ang MTB ang kapalit ng Someone To Watch Over Me na nagtapos last Friday kung saan todo-iyak ang ginawa ni Lovi Poe sa finale episode. This time, good vibes at kilig-kiligan naman ang hatid ni Barbie ngayon.

Anyway, ngayong Sunday, nasa Robinson’s Novaliches sina Barbie at Addy kasama ang co-stars na sina Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Sef Cadayona at Mika dela Cruz.