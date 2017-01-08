Barbie, Addy patalbugan sa pagiging hyper

SWAK sa kadaldalan ni Barbie Forteza ang isa sa leading men niya sa GMA primetime series Meant To Be na si Addy Raj. Sobrang hyper kasi ng GMA Teen Queen kaya naman tuwing taping ay alive na alive siya hanggang madaling-araw!
Sa apat na leading men ni Barbie, si Addy para sa kanya ang talkative sa lahat lalo na sa set. Eh, wala pang masyadong kaibigan ang Indian young actor sa Pilipinas kaya naman sa leading lady niya siya close ngayon.
“Pinakamadaldal si Addy kasi kahit sa set, siya ‘yung kumakausap (sa akin) out of everyone. Kasi siya ‘yung laging gising. Siya ‘yung akala ko ako ang pinaka-hyper, pero medyo mapapantayan na niya ‘yung pagka-hyper ko. Saka palatawa siya. Saka funny siyang guy,” pahayag ni Barbie sa press launch ng series.
Tanging si Addy lang daw sa kanyang kapareha ang nagti-text pa sa kanya nang madaling-araw, huh!
Ang MTB ang kapalit ng Someone To Watch Over Me na nagtapos last Friday kung saan todo-iyak ang ginawa ni Lovi Poe sa finale episode. This time, good vibes at kilig-kiligan naman ang hatid ni Barbie ngayon.
Anyway, ngayong Sunday, nasa Robinson’s Novaliches sina Barbie at Addy kasama ang co-stars na sina Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Sef Cadayona at Mika dela Cruz.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94