Drew: Makikita n’yo kung ano kami ni Iya sa loob ng bahay!

ANG pagsasalita ng Tagalog ang malaking challenge sa mag-asawang Drew Arellano at Iya Villania sa bagong game show nilang magkasama na People vs. The Stars.

Kapwa kasi fluent sa English ang dalawa eh, sa mga tanong na ibinabato nila sa contestants, kadalasan ng salita roon ang Tagalog.

“Lalo na ‘yung ibang tanong. May konting lalim ‘yung ibang phrase sa tanong! Ha! Ha! Ha!

“But I think we’re lucky we’ve been given this kind of show. As you all know, drama is not our forte!

Thank God, we were given a show like this where we can be ourselves!” rason ni Iya sa bagong challenge sa show.

Sabi naman ni Drew, “Excited ako kasi iba itong show na ito for us. Hindi siya yung acting like sa mga shows namin 10 years ago. Dito mas makikita nila kung sino kami inside our house,.”

Matutunghayan ang nakakaaliw na chemistry nina Drew at Iya sa Jan. 15, Sunday, 5 p.m. sa pilot telecast ng People vs. The Stars kung saan ang lalaban versus “the people” ay ang magkakaibigan na sina Alden Richards, Kristoffer Martin at Derrick Monasterio.