Direktor, producer ng ‘Oro’ pinarusahan

LUMABAS na parang sacrificial lamb ang director at producers ng festival entry na “Oro”. Ito lang ang pinatawan ng one year suspension para sumali sa 2017 MMFF base sa statement na inilabas ng Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee last Friday.

Walang inilabas na sanction ang Execom sa Star Cinema kungdi pinabulaanan lang na unofficial at erroneous ang figures na inilabas ng nasabing film company sa social media.

Blind item pa nga ang pagsasabi nila, “Someone released, to members of the press and via social media, figures they purport to be the true and final boxoffice grosses of all MMFF 2016 entries. THESE NUMBERS ARE UNOFFICIAL AND ERRONEOUS.”

Mas bibilib kami sa Execom kung pinatawan din nila ng sanction ang kampo ng Star Cinema lalo na they are undermining the credibility of the 2016 MMFF Execom.

Sa showbiz, there are no permanent friends and enemies, only permanent interests!