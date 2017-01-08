Sharon may banta sa produksyon ng Oro

TILA nagbanta si Megastar Sharon Cuneta laban sa mga taong nasa likod ng paggawa ng kontrobersiyal MMFF 2016 entry na “Oro” kung saan ipinalabas ang pagpatay diumano ng dalawang aso sa pelikula.

Pinarusahan na ng MMFF Executive Committee ang direktor at producer ng “Oro”, banned sila ng isang taon sa pagsali sa filmfest dahil nga sa mga reklamo laban sa kanilang pelikula.

Affected much nga si Sharon sa ginawang pagkatay sa mga aso sa “Oro” kaya noong mismong kaarawan niya (Jan. 6) ay nag-post siya ng mensahe sa Facebook tungkol dito.

“I SHALL NEVER GET OVER THIS. I will research the names of those involved in the making of this movie and will NEVER forget them,” galit na sey ng aktres na isa ring kilalang dog lover. Meron siyang shih tzu na nagngangalang Daisy.

Galit na galit din si Agot Isidro sa kanyang social media post na nagsabing, “Why???? Why did they have to kill the dog??? Why???”

Sey naman ng Kapuso actress na si Kris Bernal sa kanyang Instagram post, “I have 8 dogs in the house, mixed breeds and rescued. They are my babies, they are my children. I wanna speak for those who have no voice. There’s no excuse for animal abuse.”