Sunshine inurong na ang kaso laban sa asawa, napaiyak sa hiling ng mga anak

NAPAIYAK ang Kapuso actress na si Sunshine Dizon habang iniinterbyu ng ilang member ng entertainment media matapos iurong ang mga kasong isinampa niya laban sa estranged husband na si Timothy Tan.

Personal na nagtungo si Sunshine sa tanggapan ni Senior Prosecutor Fabinda delos Santos sa Quezon City Hall of Justice last Thursday kasama ang kanyang legal counsel na si Atty. Rezza Singzon para isumite ang kanyang Affidavit of Desistance para sa mga kasong Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC) o R.A. 9262 at concubinage laban kay Timothy at kay Clarisma Sison na itinuturing third party diumano sa hiwalayan ng mag-asawa.

“We’re dropping all the cases against my ex-husband Timothy Tan. Ang masasabi ko lang is, ultimately I’m a mother, it’s sad that I won’t be able to give my children exactly what they want.

“Because my children are really asking na, go back to how it was before. But I cannot give them that. In-explain ko lang na hindi na katulad ng dati, pero hindi naman nagbabago dahil daddy pa rin nila si Tim, mommy pa rin nila ako, family pa rin kami. Yun lang, hindi na katulad ng dati.

“Masakit ‘yun sa aking mga anak na hindi ko na kayang ibigay yung dati at buuin yung pamilya namin.

Ang puwede ko lang mabigay ay yung gawan ko ng paraan na hindi masira yung relasyon ng anak ko sa tatay nila. So, that’s why we filed the desistance,” paliwanag ni Sunshine habang tumutulo ang luha.

Balak na ring mag-file ng annulment si Sunshine, “I think I owe it to myself already to be free of all these kaya I’m also filing for annulment. Maraming bagay sa buhay na kailangang tanggapin na hanggang du’n na lang talaga. Ang importante sa akin ngayon is ma-save ko yung konting maibibigay ko sa aking mga anak.”