Tito Sen inokray ni Lourd de Vera matapos laitin ang indie movie By Alex Brosas Bandera

PARANG pinatutsadahan ni Sen. Tito Sotto ang indie films sa nakaraang Metro Manila Film Festival by asking, “Quality ba yun? Hindi high end equipment ang gamit. Hindi top quality ang video.” Lourd de Veyra’s reaction naman was, “Dahil quality films ang ‘Horsey Horsey Tigidig Tigidig, ‘I Have Three Hands’ at ‘Kabayo Kids’!” One guy reacted, “Sarap sabihan ng, ‘Senador ba yun? Hindi naman high-end ang utak. Hindi top quality mag-isip.” “Quality ba yun? hindi high end na utak ang gamit, hindi top quality ang senador natin,” say naman ng isa pang guy.

