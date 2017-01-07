Coco magpo-produce para sa mga artistang walang trabaho

COCO Martin is a brand. A brand that is replete with good qualities.

Sa kagustuhang makatulong sa mas maraming artistang walang trabaho, mga artistang kinalimutan na ay papasukin na ni Coco ang pagpo-produce at pagdidirek ng TV series.

“By 2017, hindi man ako ‘yung artista ay gagawa ako ng isang series, bubuo ako ng isang series.

Honestly, ‘yun yung way ko para mas marami tayong taong matulungan,” say ni Coco sa kanyang thankgiving party for the press.

When asked kung saan ipalalabas, say ng premyadong actor, “Sa online po.”

Usung-uso kasi ngayon ang Netflix at Hooq and Coco wants to cash in on that prevailing trend.

“Puwede naman na ako ang magpo-produce at the same time ay saka natin siya ipapalabas. Ang ikinaganda nito, hindi sa pino-promote ko, pero madali siyang makapasok international kasi through internet siya, eh, kumbaga madami ang makakapanood hindi lang sa Pilipinas,” Coco said.

Number one ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano ni Coco at ito ang may pinakamaraming award sa TV, about 34 in all.

Sinabi ng actor na maglilibot ang TV series sa Pilipinas at ang unang stop nila ay ang Cebu.