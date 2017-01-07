Coco magpo-produce para sa mga artistang walang trabaho

COCO Martin is a brand. A brand that is replete with good qualities.
Sa kagustuhang makatulong sa mas maraming artistang walang trabaho, mga artistang kinalimutan na ay papasukin na ni Coco ang pagpo-produce at pagdidirek ng TV series.
“By 2017, hindi man ako ‘yung artista ay gagawa ako ng isang series, bubuo ako ng isang series.
Honestly, ‘yun yung way ko para mas marami tayong taong matulungan,” say ni Coco sa kanyang thankgiving party for the press.
When asked kung saan ipalalabas, say ng premyadong actor, “Sa online po.”
Usung-uso kasi ngayon ang Netflix at Hooq and Coco wants to cash in on that prevailing trend.
“Puwede naman na ako ang magpo-produce at the same time ay saka natin siya ipapalabas. Ang ikinaganda nito, hindi sa pino-promote ko, pero madali siyang makapasok international kasi through internet siya, eh, kumbaga madami ang makakapanood hindi lang sa Pilipinas,” Coco said.
Number one ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano ni Coco at ito ang may pinakamaraming award sa TV, about 34 in all.
Sinabi ng actor na maglilibot ang TV series sa Pilipinas at ang unang stop nila ay ang Cebu.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94