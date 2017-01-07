Bianca Umali palaban na sa paseksihan sa edad na 17 By Jun Nardo Bandera

NANGGULAT ang Kapuso young actress na si Bianca Umali sa kanyang sexy photos na pinost sa Instagram account niya habang nasa beach. Natural, napa-wow ang mga netizen na nakakita sa sexy pics niyang ‘yon, huh! Seventeen years old pa lang kasi si Bianca pero stunning at effortless ang byuti niya nang magpaseksi. Kaya pala ang ka-loveteam niyang si Miguel Tanfelix, hindi siya maiwan-iwan, huh! At least, open si Bianca na mag-level up sa susunod niyang roles, huh! Ika nga, if you have it, flaunt it!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.