Vhong Navarro napaiyak nang magkuwento tungkol sa 2 anak By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAPAIYAK ang TV host-comedian na si Vhong Navarro habang nagkukuwento tungkol sa relasyon niya sa kanyang mga anak. Sa panayam ng Magandang Buhay kahapon, na-ging emosyonal si Vhong nang matanong tungkol kina Yce at Bruno, ang mga binatilyo niyang mga anak (sa magkaibang babae). Ayon sa lead star ng pelikulang “Mang Kepweng Returns” “late bloomer” daw kasi siya pagdating sa pagi-ging tatay sa mga anak, “So, parang masyado na silang malaki, nasa tamang edad na noong naging super close kami.” Pagpapatuloy pa ni Vhong, “Kasi that time, masyado kong inuna ang trabaho at weekend ko lang sila nakikita that time. Gusto kong may patunayan sa kanila kasi breadwinner ako, marami akong tinutulungan sa pamilya ko. Gusto ko maging proud sila sa akin.” Dagdag pa ng komedyante, napakaswerte niya dahil napalaki nang maayos ng kanilang mga nanay ang kanyang mga anak.

