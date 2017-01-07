Tanong ng madlang pipol: Dapat na bang magretiro si Nora Aunor?

THE remnants of a bygone year continue to haunt the present.

Ang tinutukoy namin ay ang kinalabasan ng Gabi ng Parangal ng 42nd Metro Manila Film Festival kung saan ang sinasabing dark horse sa karera ay siyang sinabitan ng garland of victory while the crowd favorites harvested a basket of goose eggs.

It took colleague and pinch hitter (in the physical absence of Tita Cristy Fermin on CFM) Wendell Alvarez para ibahagi nitong Biyernes sa ere ang kanyang firsthand account tungkol sa kanyang mga nasaksihan sa mismong awards night at the Kia Theatre last Dec. 29.

Wendell was at the lobby kung saan nagtipun-tipon ang mga tao bago magsimula ang programa. Doon namataan ni Wendell si Nora Aunor na may kasamang nakakilala sa kanya, who even asked to have a photo taken with him.

At least two other acquaintances ang nagpakuha rin ng litrato kasama si Wendell, na takang-taka kung bakit may mga nagpapapiktyur sa kanya samantalang none at the lobby came near Ate Guy for a photo op.

Little did Wendell know that it was a sign of things to come.

As the program progressed, nagmamatyag lang daw si Wendell sa kanyang paligid with his senses as sharp as a razor blade para tutukan ang reaksiyon ng mga Noranians as they massed together on one side of the theatre.

Came the presenters para sa Best Actress category. Ang mag-asawang Aiza Seguerra at Liza Dino ang sumentro sa entablado. Tahimik at seryoso raw ang mga Noranians habang ang Superstar naman ay tahimik din sa kanyang kinauupuan.

The moment of truth was about to unfold. Disturbing silence hovered in the air. At dumating na nga ang announcement, si Irma Adlawan—at hindi si Ate Guy—ang nagwaging Best Actress.

Kuwento ni Wendell, just as Irma stood and headed towards the stage ay siya ring tayo ni Ate Guy on her way out of the theatre. Her fans had gagged mouths, mukhang tanggap naman daw nila ang pagkatalo ng kanilang idolo.

Nora’s defeat may have come as a surprise para sa kanyang mga tagahanga, but Irma was a formidable contender.

Funny, ang papel ni Irma na nagkaloob sa kanya ng tropeong hugis telephone directory na tinupi-tupi ang mga pahina para magkorteng Christmas tree for the film “Oro” ay ang role na naunang ginampanan ni Nora, but for some strange reason ay tinanggal siya.

Ang kabiguang ‘yon ni Nora—kung tutuusin—completed the superstitious mumbo-jumbo that “It comes in threes.”

Nauna kasi ang ‘di pagbibigay ng Cinema Evaluation Board kahit man lang Grade B sa pelikulang “Kabisera” while the seven other entries were accordingly graded.

Ang sumunod ay ang dismal aftermath ng kinita ng pelikula during its first day of showing, with its tragic fate spilling over in the next few days na sa pag-amin ng direktor nitong si Real Florido ay ikinalungkot ng mga prodyuser.

And of course, the third blow was the zero harvest of the film in terms of awards, both technical and artistic.

Showbiz observers were quick to offer analytical answers kung bakit nagkaganu’n ang “Kabisera” o si Nora Aunor, as there were unsolicited pieces of advice na dapat daw ay mamahinga o magretiro na ang Superstar.

Sorry, but we don’t buy nor subscribe to this blatant say-so stuff. Nora’s career span—kung paanong it had seen better days because of her fan base—rests on her supporters.

Gaano man kaganda (o kapangit) ang pelikulang gawin niya, bida man siya o support lang, indie o mainstream, pam-festival man o hindi is NOT the crux of the issue.

Kung puro lang bunganga…nganga!