Plunder na inihain vs Noy kabaliwan-Valte

TINAWAG na kabaliwan ni dating presidential deputy spokesperson Abigail Valte ang inihaing plunder laban kay dating pangulong Aquino at iba pang opisyal ng nakaraang administrasyon.

“May kasabihan sa Tagalog: ang pumatol sa baliw, baliw,” sabi ni Valte.

Ito’y matapos ieklamo ng plunder si Aquino at ilang miyembro ng kanyang Gabinete sa Office of the Ombudsman dahil umano sa iligal na paglilipat ng tone-toneladang ginto noong 2014.

“How does one answer a complaint so patently absurd on its face? It defies logic, which is not surprising since it came from a fake news site. First, there is no Department of Nutrition and Local Government. Second, the Secretary of Justice and Secretary of Interior and Local Government are not members of the Monetary Board. Even the law alleged to have violated – Republic Act 7655 – has nothing to do with the supposed crime. RA 7655 is the law that raised the minimum wage for househelpers,” sabi ni Valte.

Bukod kay Aquino kinasuhan din ng mga complainant na sina Rogelio Cantoria at Fernando Perito sina Sen. Leila de Lima na kalihim umano ng Department of Finance bagamat ang hinawakan niyang posisyon ay Justice department; Sec. Mar Roxas na kalihim ng Nutrition and Local Government sa halip na Department of Interior and Local Government o Department of Transportation and Communications.

“The blatant disregard for simple facts is revealing of the provenance of the allegations,” ayon kay Valte.