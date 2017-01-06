Kawal nangholdap sa LBC

Arestado ang isang miyembro ng Army matapos umanong mangholdap sa sangay ng LBC sa Irosin, Sorsogon, Huwebes ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Nadakip si Pfc. Allan Talento, miyembro ng Army 31st Infantry Battalion, habang nagmomotor kasama ang kanyang misis sa bayan ng Juban dakong alas-5:30, sabi ni Senior Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, tagapagsalita ng Bicol regional police. Una aniya dito, naiulat sa Irosin Police na may nangholdap sa sangay ng LBC sa panulukan ng M.L. Quezon at Fr. Burgos sts., Brgy. San Julian, alas-2:55. Nagpanggap munang kostumer ang isang lalaki bago bumunot ng baril at nagdeklara ng hold-up sa tauhan ng LBC na si Ailayn Sus, ani Calubaquib. Natangay ng holdaper ang P7,758 cash bago tumakas patungo sa direksyon ng Juban. Ni-review ng mga pulis ang closed-circuit television camera ng LBC kaya nakilala at nasundan ang suspek, na inabutan kasama ang misis sa Sitio Caladgao, Brgy. Bura-buran, Juban, ani Calubaquib. Nakumpiska sa suspek na kawal ang isang kalibre-.45 pistola na may pitong bala, walo pang spare na bala, isang granada, P3,500 cash, isang cellphone, mga identification card at iba pang dokumentong mula sa Armed Forces. Inilagay sa kostudiya ng Irosin Police si Talento habang iniimbestigahan.

