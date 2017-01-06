Noy, Cabinet men inireklamo ng plunder sa tone-toneladang ginto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inireklamo ng plunder si dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III at mga miyembro ng kayang Gabinete sa Office of the Ombudsman kaugnay ng iligal na paglilipat umano ng tone-toneladang ginto noong 2014.

Ang joint complaint affidavit ay inihain nina Rogelio Cantoria at Fernando Perito.

Kasama sa inireklamo si Sen. Leila de Lima na kalihim umano ng Department of Finance bagamat ang hinawakan niyang posisyon ay Justice department; Sec. Mar Roxas na kalihim ng Nutrition and Local Government sa halip na Department of Interior and Local Government o Department of Transportation and Communication.

Inireklamo rin sina Amado Tetangco, governor ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, dating Senate President Franklin Drilon at Sec. Cesar Purisima ng DOF.

Ayon sa reklamo palihim umanong inilipat ang mga ginto na nasa Union Bank of Switzerland noong Disyembre 2014 sa Bank of Thailand sa pamamagitan ng Centennial Energy (Thailand) Company Ltd.

“Such taking out despicably violated all existing banking laws for assuming the transaction to guarantee the printing of dollars was legal it need not the taking out of the country those gold reserves of the nation,” saad ng reklamo.

Nagkakahalaga umano ang mga gold bar ng $141.2 bilyon o P6.8 trilyon.

Naharang umano ito ni Patrick Lami, isang Israeli na Chief Recovery Officer umano ng United Nations Drugs and Crimes.

Sinabi ng mga nagrereklamo na maaari umanong mabawi ng gobyerno ang mga ginto at maibalik sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

