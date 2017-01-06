Litrato ng daga sa isang food warmer nag-viral

NAG-VIRAL ang litrato ng isang malaking daga na nasa loob ng isang food warmer sa isang 24-hour convenience store sa Kelana Jaya, Malaysia.
Ipinost ang litrato sa Facebook, kung saan makikita ang daga sa ibabaw ng mga sausage at fish ball sa isang sangay ng 7-Eleven sa Kelana Centre Point.
Nangyari ang insidente sa Enero 2.
Sumagot naman ang 7-Eleven Malaysia sa viral post sa pagsasabing “isolated incident” lamang ito.
“Please be assured, this is an isolated incident as we have certified quality assurance audits and regular pest control steps in place to prevent such occurrences,” sabi ng 7-Eleven sa isang post sa Facebook page.
Idinagdag ng kompanya na nagsasagawa na ito ng imbestigasyon at tiniyak ang kooperasyon sa isinasagawang imbestigasyon ng Health Ministry office sa district of Petaling.
“The safety and well-being of our customers are of the utmost importance to us,” ayon pa sa pahayag nito.
