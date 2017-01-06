SC nagdeklara ng half-day sa mga korte sa Maynila sa Lunes INQUIRER.net

INIHAYAG ng Korte Suprema na hanggang alas-12 ng tanghali lamang ang pasok sa mga korte sa Maynila sa pagdiriwang ng Itim Na Nasareno sa Lunes. Kabilang sa sakop ng suspensyon ay ang Kataastaasang Hukuman, Court of Appeals (CA), Manila Regional Trial Courts at Manila Metropolitan Trial Court. Nauna nang sinuspinde ni Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada ang klase sa lahat ng antas at ang pasok sa lahat ng tanggapan ng gobyerno sa Maynila sa Lunes.

