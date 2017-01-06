Trust, approval rating ni Du30 mataas pa rin pero… By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Mataas pa rin pero bumaba ang approval at trust rating ni Pangulong Duterte batay sa survey ng Pulse Asia sa huling bahagi ng 2016.

Sa survey na isinagawa noong Disyembre 6-11, nakakuha si Duterte ng 83 porsyentong approval rating at limang porsyentong disapproval rating. Mayroon siyang 13 porsyentong undecided.

Noong Setyembre ang approval rating ni Duterte ay 86 porsyento. Mayroon siyang dalawang porsyentong disapproval at 11 porsyento ang undecided.

Ang trust rating naman ng Pangulo ay naitala sa 83 porsyento. Siya ay mayroong apat na porsyentong distrust at 13 porsyentong undecided.

Noong Setyembre ang kanyang trust rating ay 86 porsyento. Mayroon siyang tatlong porsyentong distrust rating at 11 undecided.

Kinuha sa survey ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents at mayroon itong plus/minus 3 error of margin.

