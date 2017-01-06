Army truck sumemplang; 3 kawal patay, 22 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Tatlong kawal ang nasawi at 22 pa ang sugatan nang sumemplang ang sinakyan nilang trak sa Talipao, Sulu, Biyernes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Pawang mga miyembro ng Army 21st Infantry Battalion ang mga nasawi’t nasugatan, sabi ni Major Filemon Tan, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-5:30, habang binabagtas ng isang military convoy ang Danag-Bilaan road sa Brgy. Upper Kamuntayan. Siyam na sasakyan ang kasama sa convoy, na papunta noon sa isang operasyon, sabi ni Col. Benjamin Hao, tagapagsalita ng Army. Nagloko ang preno ng isa sa mga trak ng convoy, kaya nawalan ng balanse ang sasakyan at nahulog mula sa kalsada, ani Tan. Dinala ng iba pang kawal ang mga sakay ng naaksidenteng trak sa Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Hospital, ngunit tatlong enlisted personnel ang idineklarang patay ng mga doktor, ani Tan. Labing-walo sa mga sugatan ang inilipad lulan ng C-130 plane patungong Zamboanga City para sa karagdagang lunas, at dalawa sa mga ito’y dinala sa isang pribadong ospital, aniya. Inilipad din patungong Zamboanga ang mga labi ng tatlong nasawi, na nakatakdang ring dalhin sa Maynila kahapon, ayon kay Tan.

