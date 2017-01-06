Kaso vs Aquino tatapusin ni Morales bago magretiro By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi pa tapos ang isinasagawang imbestigasyon ng Office of the Ombudsman kay dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III kaugnay ng Mamasapano incident na ikinasawi ng 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force.

Ayon kay Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez posibleng matapos ngayong taon o sa susunod na taon ang imbestigasyon.

“Maybe this year, maybe next year… Huwag mo sabihin it will take me one and a half years to conduct investigation, hindi naman siguro,” ani Morales. “As far as the complaints against Aquino are concerned, syempre ini-investigate pa ‘yan. Hindi naman pwede instant i-assess mo may probable cause or may ground to conduct preliminary investigation.”

Si Morales ay magreretiro sa 2018. Itinalaga siya sa puwesto ni Aquino noong 2011 matapos magretiro sa Korte Suprema.

Inireklamo ng reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide si Aquino ng pamilya ng mga nasawing miyembro ng SAF.

Noong Hunyo ay pinagtibay ng Ombudsman ang pagsasampa ng mga kaso laban sa sinibak na si PNP Chief Alan Purisima at dating Special Action Force Director Getulio Napeñas kaugnay ng Mamasapano operation noong 2015. Sila ay nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at Usurpation of Authority or Official Function.

Bukod dito, si Aquino ay inireklamo rin sa Ombudsman kaugnay ng Disbursement Acceleration Program fund na idineklarang iligal ng Korte Suprema.

30

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.