PNP naka-full alert na para sa #Traslacion 2017

NAKA full alert na ang buong kapulisan sa Metro Manila bilang paghahanda sa Pista ng Nazareno sa Lunes.

Gayunman, sinabi ni National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, na wala pa silang natatangap na direktang banta sa gagawing Traslacion.

“We’re not saying that there’s no threat. There’s no information yet but the threat is there, let’s make this clear,” paliwanag nito.

Sa press conference, sinabi ni Albayalde, ito ay base na rin sa pagkakadiskubre ng mga improvised explosives sa ilang lugar sa Maynila nitong mga nagdaang araw.

Hindi rin umano dapat isantabi ang anumang posibilidad dahil nga sa patuloy na operasyon ng militar laban sa mga terror groups sa Mindanao gaya ng Maute.

“We cannot just set that aside… The threat is there, but it is not yet clear, present or imminent. So we cannot take this for granted in our security preparations,” anya pa.

Nasa 4,190 ang mga pulis na itatalagang magbabantay sa inaasahang 18 milyong deboto na makikiprusisyon sa Lunes. May 650 namang sundalo ang idideploy ng Armed Forces habang 1,200personnel naman mula sa Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang mag-aassist sa trapiko, rerouting at crowd control.