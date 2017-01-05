Solo second spot naagaw ng St. Benilde sa NCAA women’s volleyball By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro sa Miyerkules

(Filoil Flying V Center)

8 a.m. AU vs CSB (juniors)

9:30 a.m. AU vs CSB (men’s)

11 a.m. AU vs CSB (women’s)

12:30 p.m. UPHSD vs SSC (women’s)

2 p.m. UPHSD vs SSC (men’s)

3:30 p.m. UPHSD vs SSC (juniors) IPINAGPAG ng College of St. Benilde ang malamyang pagsisimula bago nito binigo ang San Beda College, 12-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19, Huwebes upang magsolo sa ikalawang puwesto sa women’s division ng NCAA Season 92 volleyball tournament sa Filoil Flying V Center sa San Juan City. Pinamunuan ni Rachel Anne Austerio ang nagtatanggol na kampeon sa itinalang 13 puntos habang ang nakaraang taon na Finals MVP na si Jeanette Panaga, Jan Arianne Daguil at Ranya Musa ay nagtala ng 11 hits kada isa para itulak ang St. Benilde sa ikaanim nitong panalo kontra sa isang talo. Isa pang panalo ang magsisiguro sa St. Benilde, na makakaharap ang Arellano University sa Enero 11 at San Sebastian College sa Enero 25, sa isang silya sa playoff para sa Final Four habang kung makakadalawang panalo ay maseselyuhan nito ang awtomatikong silya. Una munang ipinamalas ng San Beda ang kakayanan na biguin tulad noong tinalo nito ang St. Benilde sa kanilang paghaharap sa Shakey’s V-League Collegiate Conference isang taon na ang nakalipas. Subalit hindi ito pinayagan ng St. Benilde matapos maging agresibo kontra San Beda para ipreserba ang panalo. “We were more concerned on what San Beda is going to do than we are should do that really slowed us down in the first set. Good thing we changed our attitude and played more aggressive,” sabi ni St. Benilde coach Mike Carino. Nahulog ang Red Spikers sa 5-3 karta upang dumausdos sa Final Four at posibleng pagkakatalsik. Sa men’s division ay pinamunuan naman ni Johnvic de Guzman ang St. Benilde tungo sa 25-19, 25-23 at 25-17 panalo kontra San Beda para sa solong liderato sa 6-1 marka. Nalaglag ang Lions sa ikalawang puwesto sa 6-2 kartada.

