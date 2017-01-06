Iza Calzado feeling chaka pag katabi si Liza Soberano

IN FAIRNESS, ang ganda-ganda at ang seksi-seksi ngayon ng Kapamilya actress na si Iza Calzado. Mukhang pinaghandaan niya talaga ang pagpasok ng 2017!

Napanood namin siya sa episode ng Tonight With Boy Abunda the other night where she promoted her new teleserye, ang A Love To Last kung saan makakasama niya sina Bea Alonzo at Ian Veneracion.

Blooming na blooming ang dalaga at makikita mo sa kanyang mga mata na super happy siya ngayon.

Kung medyo na-miss n’yo raw siya sa TV at pelikula, hahataw naman daw siya ngayong Bagong Taon.

Bukod nga sa A Love To Last, may mga pelikula rin siyang sunud-sunod na ipalalabas this year, “2016 seems like a blessed year. A lot of things happened.

“In terms of my work naman, honestly nothing came out, but I worked a lot. So in 2017 all of it is going to come out. I’m just looking forward to being more visible because people have been asking me. O nasaan ka na? Whats happening to you? So, this is it na!” paliwanag ni Iza.

Dalawa sa mga pelikulang tinutukoy ni Iza ay ang suspense-horror na “Ilawod” kung saan makakasa rin niya si Ian Veneracion sa direksyon ni Dan Villegas, at ang isa pang movie na idinirek naman ni Jerrold Tarog. Kaya ang sey ni iza, “I’m here. I’m back and 2017, it’s my baby.”

Sa Fast Talk segment naman ng late night program ni Boy Abunda, siguradong mamahalin na rin ng LizQuen fans ang aktres dahil sa sagot niya sa tanong na, “Last time you felt ugly?” Ang naging tugon kasi ni Iza ay, “Nu’ng tumabi ako kay Liza Soberano, nagduda ako sa pagkatao ko bigla. Ang ganda talaga ng batang ‘yan!”

Sa tanong naman kung handa na siyang magpakasal, diretsong sagot ng aktres, “Oo!”

Pinapili naman siya kung sino ang mas feel niya, si Ian Veneracion o si Piolo Pascual? “Ang hirap naman ng taong na ‘yan! Ganito na lang, Ian sa pagkakaibigan, si Papa P may halong malisya! Ha-hahahaha!”

Nang tanungin kung ano ang mas gusto niya, ice cream o ang boyfriend niyang si Ben Wintle, natatawang sagot ni Iza, “Ay hindi cheat day meal yun, araw-araw yun!”