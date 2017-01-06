Coleen nanawagan sa madlang pipol: Tigilan na ang pagkain ng aso

ISA si Coleen Garcia na affected much sa ipinakitang animal cruelty sa “Oro” where a dog was shown being butchered.

“What we can gain from the #Oro controversy is awareness. Ultimately, the scene’s an accurate depiction of what happens here in our own country.”

“If it truly disturbs u, then I urge u to take part in a movement that aims to put a stop to the dog meat trade + animal cruelty altogether.”

“Always look at the bigger picture. There r many things wrong w/ this world today, but as human beings, we r capable of righting those wrongs.”

‘Yan ang magkakasunod na tweet ng bida sa “Extra Service” na pinagbibidahan din nina Jessy Mendiola, Enzo Pineda, Ejay Falcon at Arci Muñoz.