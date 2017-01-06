Pagtulong ni Jhong sa biktima ng hit & run nakunan sa video By Alex Brosas Bandera

MAY kumalat na video tungkol kay Jhong Hilario which captured him on a good light. May isa kasing matandang na-hit and run yata na nakitang tinutulungan ni Jhong. “Saksi ako sa paghinto at pagsaklolo ni coun. jhong sa matandang tumawid sa magallanes flyover na nabundol ng rumaragasang motorsiklo. idol konsehal jong hillario,” caption ng isang fan sa video na in-upload niya. Speaking of Jhong, kahit na busy ito’y nakukuha pa niyang mag-tweet nang mag-tweet about Vhong Navarro’s movie, ang “Mang Kepweng” na showing na ngayon sa mga sinehan.

