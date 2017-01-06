Ekstra tinalakan si Nadine, walang isang salita: Sobrang taas niya, di na ma-reach!

ISANG extra named Harold Ferdinand Uyson releated on his Facebook account his disappointing encounter with Nadine Lustre.

Ayon sa kanya, 2:30 a.m. na natapos ang kanilang taping at nag-request ang kanyang grupo na magpa-picture kay Nadine. Pumayag naman ang girlfriend ni James Reid at sinabing magbibihis lang.

Ang kaso, pinaasa lang daw sila ni Nadine kaya mukha silang tanga na naghintay sa labas. Masama ang loob ng extra na nagsabing sana ay ipinamasko na lang ni Nadine ang request nilang picture with her.

“Sige na nga kay Liza Soberano na nga lang kami. Mabait na at totoong maganda pa. Haha kaya naniniwala na ako sa sabi ng iba na yang artista na yan ay sobrang taas na nga at hindi na ma reach.

Taray!” say pa ni Harold sa kanyang Facebook account.

“I DON’T KNOW WITH YOU MR. HAROLD FERDINAND UYSON. Keep your opinion to yourself! Lagi na lang ganyan issue nyo kay Naddie. Ibahin nyo naman,” wailed one fan.

“HOY HAROLD FERDINAND USYON HALATA NAMAN KUNG SINO TALAGA ANG IDOL MO, WAG MO SIRAAN SI NADINE. ALAM NI GOD KUNG ANO ANG TOTOO,” say ng isa pang fan.

“I don’t know kung ano ang intention mo. I worked for Lustres 2013-2014 sa clinic nila sa Pasig. Nadine was and is far from the image you’re trying to paint her. Her photos with the fan in La Union proves she’s NOT what you’re trying to post here. Kaya sila naging aloof dahil sa mga tulad nyong extra who back stabbed artist like them.

“Dalawa na kayo kaya wag mag alala. ma news ka na after this post. And yes, maraming shares to. Don’t worry. Kakausapin ka ulit ng DS and ABS-CBN to be their extra (smirk). Stay in the sidelines as extra. tama nga ang huli for JaDine mag ingat sa mga backstabber,” aria ng isa pang maka-Nadine.

“Haha may isang fan si Nadine na nagagalit na sa akin. Ang masasabi ko lang po. I dont care kahit hndi na ako kunin. Thats life. Eto po nangyari ano magagawa ko. And proud ako maging extra eh ikaw sino ka para makialam sa post ko sa wall. I dont fucking care watever u say. Sumbong ka pa kay Charo at Duterte,” sagot ni Harold.