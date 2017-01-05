Ched official sinibak ng Ombudsman

Ipinag-utos ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ang pagsibak kay Julito Vitriolo, executive director ng Commission on Higher Education kaugnay ng pagkabigo umanong imbestigahan at pahintuan ang pagawaan ng diploma at pagpapalabas ng transcript ng isang programang suspendido sa Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila.

Ang pagsibak kay Vitriolo ay resulta ng hatol sa kanya ng Ombudsman na guilty sa kasong Grave Misconduct, Gross Neglect of Duty, Incompetence and Inefficiency at paglabag sa Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713).

Sasampahan rin si Vitriolo ng dalawang kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Ayon sa Ombudsman noong 1996 ay pumasok sa kasunduan ang PLM at National College of Physical Education. Gagamitin ng NCPE ang pasilidad ng PLM ng walang bayad pero ang PLM ang pipili ng faculty para sa kanilang programa at magbibigay ng diploma sa mga magtatapos.

Noong 2008, sinuspendi ni noon ay PLM President Adel Tamano ang kasunduan matapos kuwestyunin ng Commission on Audit.

Pero noong 2010, iginiit umano ni Vitriolo na maaaring ibigay ng PLM ang transcript of record ng mga nagtapos sa programa ng NCPE.

“Vitriolo failed to realize that such omission would result in adverse consequences to public funds spent in the implementation of the suspended PLM-NCPE MOA, and to 703 students under the MOA who had to suffer financial reverses for spending time and money for an education that was worthless in the eyes of the law.”

Ayon sa reklamong inihain ni Oliver Felix, isang dating faculty ng PLM, noong 2011 ay hiniling niya kay Vitriolo na imbestigahan ang pagkakasangkot ng PLM sa diploma mill operation.

“By sheer inattention to communications addressed to him, the respondent showed not even the slightest care about requests from the public,” saad ng Ombudsman.

Dapat umano ay sinagot niya ang sulat sa loob ng 15 araw gaya ng nakasaad sa RA 6713.

Ayon sa Ombudsman, noong Mayo 1999 ay sinuspendi ng Ombudsman si Vitriolo matapos pumirma sa isang memorandum kahit wala ito sa kapangyarihan ng kanyang posisyon.

“Any public official who transgresses the standards for good public service or causes such transgression must bear the consequences,” saad ng desisyon.