Comelec Chair Bautista pinapakasuhan dahil sa ‘Comeleak’

INIREKOMENDA ng National Privacy Commission (NPC) ang pagsasampa ng kasong kriminal laban kay Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair Andres Bautista kaugnay ng nangyaring hacking sa website ng Comelec noong Marso 2016 kung saan apektado ang impormasyon ng milyong-milyong botante.

Sinabi ng NPC na dapat papanagutin si Bautista sa gross negligence sa ilalim ng Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Matatandaang na-hack noong Marso 2016 ang website ng Comelec kung saan isinapubliko ang mga personal na impormasyon ng mga botante na tinaguriang Comeleak.

“What is clear is the lack of appreciation on the part of the Comelec chairman that data protection is more than just implementing of security measures, but must begin from the time of collection of personal data, to its subsequent use and processing up to its storage and destruction,” sabi ng bahagi ng desisyon ng Privacy Commission.

