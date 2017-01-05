34 sa 158 na pumuga naaresto na AP

NAARESTO na ang 34 sa 158 preso na nakatakas matapos lusubin ng mga pinaghihinalaang mga miyembro ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) ang North Cotobato District Jail sa Kidapawan.

Sinabi kahapon ng Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BMJP) na pinaghahanap pa rin ang 124 iba pang mga takas na preso matapos ang nangyaring paglusob ng BIFF noong Miyerkules.

Umabot naman sa limang bilanggo ang napatay sa isinagawang pagtugis, bagamat nasawi rin ang isang jail guard.

Tinatayang aabot sa 1,511 preso, kasama na ang mga isinasangkot sa serye ng pambobomba sa lalawigan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.