Indie films dapat may sariling festival — Sen. Tito Sotto

Nagfile ng resolution si Sen. Tito Sotto na nagtutulak na magkaroon ng sariling festival ang mga indie films, na tila inalmahan naman ng ilang mga netizens.

Recently lang ay nagkaroon nga ng kontrobersya ang Metro Manila Film Festival dahil puro indie films lang ang napili at wala ang usual mainstream films gaya mga pelikulang pinagbibidahan nina Vic Sotto at Vice Ganda.

Nagreact differently ang mga artist and filmmakers alike, taking sides and saying words.

Sa resolusyon na ito, prinopose nya na magsagawa ang MMDA ng isang exclusive film festival para sa mga indie films na gagawin sa weeklong sem break.

Ayon sa kanya although may natuwa sa pagbabago sa MMFF ay marami pa rin umano ang naghahanap ng mga films na katulad ng mga ipinalabas noong mga nakaraang taon.

Dahil dito trending ngayon si Tito Sotto sa Twitter. Although may nagsasabi na may point sya, marami pa ring negative reactions and some even straight out violent rants na.

