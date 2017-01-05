Maine inalmahan ang pag-uugnay sa kanya sa ilang lalaki By DJan Magbanua Bandera

“Get your facts straight, always.” Yan ang tweet kahapon ni Maine Mendoza na tila patama sa ilang write-ups na nanliligaw daw sa kanya ang anak ni Bossing na si Vico Sotto at ang dating Starstruck na si Sef Cadayonan. Although walang clarification galing kay Maine, base sa nabasa naming mga sagot ng mga fans, eh may mga sulat daw nili-link ang dalawang personalidad na ito sa kanya. Medyo old news na yung kay Vico dahil dati pang iniintriga na nanliligaw ito pero medyo bago itong naririnig about kay Sef. Well, kung ang fans ang tatanungin eh iniintriga lang daw si Maine kasi nga ngayong taon na ilalabas ang upcoming serye nya with Alden Richards. Let’s wait and see na lang.

