Banta ng pambobomba sa Itim Na Nazareno kinumpirma

KINUMPIRMA ni Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno ang bantang terorismo sa pagdiriwang ng Pista ng Itim Na Nazareno kung saan itinuro niya ang Maute Group na nasa likod nito.

“Well, ang threat alam niyo naman, ‘yung Maute group at tsaka ‘yung maybe ang Abu Sayyaf ‘no, but mainly the Maute group. They are connected with the ISIS,” sabi ni Sueno sa isang briefing sa Malacanang.

Idinagdag ni Sueno na hindi rin inirerekomenda ng pamahalaan ang kanselasyon ng taunang selebrasyon.

“No, I do not think that the government will advise for the cancellation of this traditional practice, which has long been done since how many years ago,” ayon pa kay Sueno.

Nauna nang inihayag ng Armed Forces na tatanggalin ang signal ng cellphone sa pagdiriwang ng Itim Na Nazareno sa Lunes.

“So, we will just try our best to really keep our people safe. This is why we have the PNP (Philippine National Police), the military, and the other armed groups in our government to really help contain the — or maintain peace and order and keep our people safe because we heard there will be out 18 million, from 15 million to 18 million who will participate. This is a very big event ‘no,” ayon pa kay Sueno.

Kasabay nito, ikinatuwa ni Sueno ang pagkakapatay sa isang lider ng teroristang grupo na Khalifa group, na si Commander Tokboy matapos ang engkuwentro sa Kitagas, Kiamba, Sarangani.

“Khalifa is somehow rumored to be connected with the ISIS group. So ‘yun lang baka mag-retaliate, iyon ang problema natin ‘yung retaliation. That’s why you have to double, triple our preparations sa security,” ayon pa kay Sueno.