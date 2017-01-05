Anting-anting di umubra, holdaper patay

Patay ang isang lalaki nang makipagbarilan sa mga pulis matapos umanong mangholdap sa Dasmariñas City, Cavite kahapon. Nakilala ang nasawi bilang si Rodante Timbang alyas “Bontong,” na nakuhaan baril, hinihinalang shabu, at isang “anting-anting,” ayon sa ulat ng Cavite provincial police. Naganap ang engkuwentro pasado alas-11, matapos maiulat sa pulisya na isang residente ang naholdap sa Brgy. San Agustin 1. Nagsagawa ng hot pursuit operation ang pulisya at mga barangay tanod, at nang makorner si Timbang ay pinaputukan sila nito ng kalibre-.38 revolver, ayon sa ulat. Dahil dito’y gumanti ang mga pulis at napatay si Timbang, na nakuhaan baril, isang sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, water pipe, tari, “anting-anting,” at mga gamit na ninakaw sa biktima. Napag-alaman na si Timbang ay dati nang nakasuhan ng theft at nasa listahan pa ng drug watchlist ng Brgy. San Agustin 1, ayon sa pulisya.

