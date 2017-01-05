Pagmumura ng isang US national sa isang Fil-Am nag-viral

NAGVIRAL ang ginawang panlalait ng isang Amerikano sa isang kapitbahay na Filipino-American (Fil-Am) sa Las Vegas.

Ipinost ng Fil-Am na si Dexter Manawat ang isang video sa kanyang Facebook kung saan makikitang minumura at nilalait siya ng hindi nakikilalang American citizen, na nagsimula sa nagkalat na tuyong dahon.

“You’re like orange savages,” sabi ng babae habang winawalis ang mga dagon. “Orange motherf***er, go back to where you came from!”

Sumagot naman si Manawat sa tinuruan ng babae.

“Where did I come from?” tanong ni Manawat.

Tumugon namang muli ang babae sa pagsasabing nanggaling si Manawat at iba pang Pinoy sa US “from some piece of s*** Manila-a** f***ing ghetto living under a tarp piece of s*** land” at “one f***ing generation out of the jungle.”

Nag-viral ang video kung saan libo-libo ang nag-share at nag-like nito.

“This, on New Year’s Eve, when all you hope for is that evil would rid of itself,” sabi ni Manawat saa kanyang video.

Tinanggal naman ni Manawat ang video kinalaunan.

“As much as many say she deserves this, I don’t believe violence or physical harm is the answer. I say that because there were a lot of people actively looking for her. Instead of looking for her, we need to pray for her. Pray that God softens her heart,” ayon kay Manawat.

Sa isang panayam, humingi naman ng paumanhin ang babaeng Amerikano sa Fil-Am community.

“I stooped to the lowest possible denominator to hurt someone because I was angry,” sabi ng babae.

Kapwa sinabi ng dalawa na handa silang makipag-ayos sa isa’t isa.