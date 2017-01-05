Tumbok Karera Tips, January 05, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Lollipop; TUMBOK – (5) Hook Shot; LONGSHOT – (3) Haleys Rainbow

Race 2 : PATOK – (10) Peypaluc; TUMBOK – (12) Choosey; LONGSHOT – (11) Maincore Sunspots

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Swing Vote; TUMBOK – (6) Green Light; LONGSHOT – (2) Stone Rose

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Mystic Veil; TUMBOK – (4) Isla De Romero/Homangad Island; LONGSHOT – (3) Cavite Classic/Cavite Royale

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) Magnolia’s Classic; TUMBOK – (7) Fame And Fortune; LONGSHOT – (2) Scholar

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Incredible Hook; TUMBOK – (8) Talilibanana; LONGSHOT – (6) Tito Gene

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Uncle Ko; TUMBOK – (5) Oyster Perpetual; LONGSHOT – (7) Good Boss

Race 8 : PATOK – (2) Smart Kid; TUMBOK – (4) Ace Of Diamond; LONGSHOT – (8) Oh Neng

