Sigaw ng madlang pipol: Imbestigahan, parusahan ang MMFF!

TINANGGALAN na ng Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award ang “Oro” because of its controversial scene where one dog was shown being butchered.

Sari-sari ang comments sa social media. Merong sinisisi ang Metro Manila Film Festival Execom members dahil tila wala silang reklamo nang pinanood nila ang movie during their screening.

“The MMFF execom shld be investigated for their failure to perform their duty to screen the entries. If found negligent, then, be sanctioned,” wailed one guy.

“Excellent point. How in the world did it get this far when there was a screening process for official entries?” sagot naman ng isang blogger.

For our friend, Arnel Ramos, higit na issue ang extrajudicial killing na ipinakita sa movie.

“It’s really a nation of sawsaweros who watch films and do not have the slightest notion about context and bark like nauulol na asos about animal cruelty but are meek about extra judicial killings and four helpless miners whose lives were taken mercilessly. The even bigger tragedy is that you have us outnumbered. Hiyang hiya ako sa concept nyo ng hustisya,” Arnel posted on his FB account.

“Hayaan na yang memorial award chuchu na yan but the call to make bawi the other well-deserved awards is just insipid. Why don’t you strip yourself of your grandstanding antics instead?

“In Oro, Irma Adlawan was Kapitana and Kapitana was Irma Adlawan. She is the center around which the ensemble orbited and drew such splendid energy from,” he added.