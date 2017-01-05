Barbie sinabihan ng ‘I love you’ ng Indian actor

PLAYFUL sweet ang deskripsyon ni Barbie Forteza sa isa sa leading men niya sa GMA series na Meant To Be na si Ivan Dorschner.

“Siyempre, ‘yun ang pagkaintindi, ‘yun ang ini-experience ni Barbie sa pagsasama namin. I think naman ang sinabi niya na playful sweet. Tama ba? “ tanong ni Ivan kay Barbie sa grand presscon ng primetime series the other night.

Ano naman ang masasabi niya kay Barbie? “‘Yun nga po, hindi sasapatin ang one word to describe her. Pero kung pipilitin po, indescribable na lang po,” tugon ng Fil-Am actor.

Galing din sa number two station ni Addy Raj gaya ni Ivan bago lumipat sa number one na GMA. Kumusta naman siya sa Kapuso Network?

“Sobrang masaya po. Bago lang lahat para sa akin. So medyo excited ako sa lahat ng mangyayari. Yeah! Mag-aaral ako araw-araw ng bagong…lengguwahe? Ha! Ha! Ha!” saad ng baguhang artista from India.

First time umarte ni Addy dahil TV commercials ang una niyang mundo. “But this does not feel exactly the same as commercials. It’s different. That’s my background for acting,” rason niya.

Clingy naman ang deskripsyon ni Barbie kay Addy. “I don’t know. You want me to be clingy?” tanong niya kay Barbie.

“Wait, wait. Sa lahat sa kanila, siya ang nagmi-message sa akin ng alas tres nang madaling-araw!” pambibisto ni Barbie kay Addy.

Pinatotohanan naman ni Addy ang pahayag ni Barbie. “Wala, wala. Wala akong kaibigan sa Pilipinas! Heto lang! Ha! Ha! Ha!” sey ng baguhang artista.

Please describe Barbie. Ibang lengguhawe ang sinabi ni Addy, huh! I love you raw ang ibig sabihin ng sinabi sa kanya.

Eh, sino naman ang boyfriend material sa apat, sumunod na question namin sa dalaga? “Sabihin ko sa ‘yo after ng presscon! Ha! Ha! Ha!” bulalas ni Barbie.

Sa Jan. 9 na ang airing ng Meant To Be na promising ang dating sa trailer pa lang, huh!